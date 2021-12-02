TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Library adjusts this weekend's hours due to weather

With the potential for dangerous weather on Saturday and Sunday, the Library will be adjusting its hours to the following times. Saturday we will close at 7 p.m. and Sunday the Library will be closed.
2/12/2021

Julie Barnett

julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Library


