A Public Talk with Harriet Washington
Please join the Texas Tech University Honors College in welcoming award winning writer, Harriet Washington, author of Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present and A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind, for a virtual public lecture.  Ms. Washington will be discussing issues of racial justice and public health, a timely and important topic given the current state of the pandemic.  The public lecture will be followed by a moderated Q&A with the audience.
Posted:
2/15/2021

Originator:
Zach Rocha

Email:
zarocha@ttu.edu

Department:
Honors College

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/16/2021

Location:
Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/94229791697

