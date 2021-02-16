Please join the Texas Tech University Honors College in welcoming award winning writer, Harriet Washington, author of Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present and A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind, for a virtual public lecture. Ms. Washington will be discussing issues of racial justice and public health, a timely and important topic given the current state of the pandemic. The public lecture will be followed by a moderated Q&A with the audience.