Please join the Texas Tech University Honors College in welcoming award winning writer, Harriet Washington, author of Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present and A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind, for a virtual public lecture. Ms. Washington will be discussing issues of racial justice and public health, a timely and important topic given the current state of the pandemic. The public lecture will be followed by a moderated Q&A with the audience.

Posted:

2/15/2021



Originator:

Zach Rocha



Email:

zarocha@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 2/16/2021



Location:

Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/94229791697



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

