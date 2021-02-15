QuickBooks Training Webinar for Beginners
Join the Lubbock Small Business Development Center (SBDC) on February 15th and 17th for a two-part, live webinar series that teaches the basics of QuickBooks. For a small fee of $50, you'll have access to both workshops. Register here to get the Zoom instructions: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15260 . Those instructions, including the link, will work for BOTH sessions. Learning materials will be emailed to you following the end of the second session.
This workshop is intended for someone who is starting a small business and wants to know the BASICS of setting up a QuickBooks DESKTOP company file and start entering typical transactions. We will use QuickBooks Pro 2020. During the 2 sessions we will:
-Cover some accounting basics
-Set up the beginning balance sheet in QuickBooks
-Enter sales and create invoices
-Create customer statements
-Collect payments and deposit funds
- And much MORE!
DUE to time constraints and teaching format limitations, we will NOT cover the following: How to use Intuit’s Payroll services, How to use Intuit’s Payment Processing services, and Downloading internet bank/credit statements/transactions.
When: February 15, 2020 and February 17,2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Where: Online via Zoom
Register Here: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15260
Questions? Call (806) 745-1637