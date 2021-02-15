QuickBooks Training Webinar for Beginners





Join the Lubbock Small Business Development Center (SBDC) on February 15th and 17th for a two-part, live webinar series that teaches the basics of QuickBooks. For a small fee of $50, you'll have access to both workshops. Register here to get the Zoom instructions: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15260 . Those instructions, including the link, will work for BOTH sessions. Learning materials will be emailed to you following the end of the second session.





This workshop is intended for someone who is starting a small business and wants to know the BASICS of setting up a QuickBooks DESKTOP company file and start entering typical transactions. We will use QuickBooks Pro 2020. During the 2 sessions we will: