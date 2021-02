Thinking about studying abroad in a future semester? Want to learn more about what study abroad is like and how to apply?

Join First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs in this special session to hear from the Director of Study Abroad, Whitney Longnecker, and a first-generation Peer Mentor about the process for applying to study abroad at TTU. The session will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16 from 3-4 pm.

Register here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJArcO-rqjwjGtUONZWjC93BLjIA__Pw2GrP Posted:

2/15/2021



Originator:

Shruti Nelson



Email:

Shruti.Nelson@ttu.edu



Department:

First Generation Programs



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/16/2021



Location:

Virtual (via Zoom)



