The French section of the Department of Classical & Modern Languages and Literatures at TTU has been chosen to host the next iteration of the Tournées Film Festival , sponsored by the FACE Foundation and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States, with additional support from the Humanities Center at TTU and the Department of Classical & Modern Languages and Literatures.

This entirely virtual festival will take place from March 12 to April 21 , featuring 6 French/Francophone films followed by Zoom panels with both TTU and outside scholars discussing each film.

The festival is open to the entire Texas Tech community. Here is a list of all the films we are screening:



March 12-17 : The Freshmen (Première année ) , dir. Thomas Lilti

Zoom panel on March 17 at 6:30 p.m . CST , featuring Dr. Cheryl Erwin (TTUHS) and Dr. Fareed Ben-Youssef (TTU)



March 19-24 : By the Grace of God (Grâce à Dieu) , dir. François Ozon Zoom panel on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. CST , featuring Dr. Levilson Reis (Otterbein University) and Dr. Loïc Bourdeau (University of Louisiana-Lafayette)

March 29-31 : Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) , dir. Céline Sciamma ?Zoom panel on March 31 at 6:30 p.m. CST , featuring Dr. Allison Whitney (TTU) and David Foshee (TTU)



April 2-7 : Hyenas (Hyènes) , dir. Djibril Diop Mambéty Zoom panel on April 7 at 6:30 p.m. CST , featuring Dr. Joya Uraizee (Saint Louis University) and Dr. Ken Harrow (Michigan State University)

April 9-14 : Just Don't Think I'll Scream (Ne croyez surtout pas que je hurle) , dir. Frank Beauvais Zoom panel on April 14 at 6:30 p.m. CST , featuring Dr. Elaine Roth (Indiana University-South Bend) and Dr. Rebecca Sheehan (California State University-Fullerton)

April 16-21 : Varda by Agnès (Varda par Agnès) , dir. Agnès Varda Zoom panel on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. CST , featuring Dr. Ben Poole (TTU) and Dr. Virginia Whealton (TTU)

Registration is required. You can register to watch one, several, or all films here . We kindly ask you not to register for a film if you do not plan on watching it, given that we have a limited number of available views for each film.

As the screening date approaches, you will receive a message with instructions on how to watch the films, along with information on how to join the panels.

2/24/2021



Bruno Penteado



bpentead@ttu.edu



CMLL



Event Date: 3/12/2021



Online



