Tech Marketing Association has helped many Texas Tech students land their dream job in the past. As one of the oldest organizations on campus we pride ourselves in helping students realize their potential. Students can expect help by building their resume, meeting with top companies, and landing an internship/job. It is also a great opportunity to network and make new friends who share a common goal. If any of this interest you, go to our Instagram page @tma_ttu, and sign up for our info session this Tuesday via zoom. OPEN TO ALL MAJORS

2/15/2021



Raul Vazquez



rauljr.vazquez@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/16/2021



Zoom



