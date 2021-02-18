Want to know what life is like after college and how you can break into your dream industry/career? Tech Marketing Association is holding a panel with representatives from companies like P&G, Apple, and Google.

We will discuss: Advice for undergrad students

Life after college

How to break into your dream industry/career

The importance of LinkedIn

Q&A's

and more! This is a great chance for Texas Tech students to learn from industry professionals to make the most of your degree and how to land the right career for you! This opportunity is open to ALL majors. If this interest you, sign-up on https://lu.ma/TMApanel.

Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/18/2021



Location:

https://lu.ma/TMApanel



