Parents of 3 - 8 year old children are invited to participate in a research study by completing a 5 - 8 minute survey about their children's play and play spaces. The study has been approved by TTU IRB.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d41afOKMFUJqPJk Posted:

2/16/2021



Originator:

Malinda Colwell



Email:

malinda.colwell@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Research