Dear friend(s), The Langston Hughes Project (LHP), a virtual words / music /film multimedia event celebrating Langston Hughes’ kaleidoscopic Jazz poem suite, “Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz,” is coming to Lubbock! The performance links Hughes’ poetry with live jazz performance, recreating a magical moment bridging the Harlem Renaissance and the watershed Black Arts performance explosion of the twentieth century. On March 25, 2021, following an online screening of the film, Dr. Ronald McCurdy, founder of LHP and a professor at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music, will give a talk and Q&A. The TTU Department of History, Humanities Center, Vernacular Music Center, and Colleges of Arts & Sciences and Visual & Performing Arts are partnering with the LHP to provide digital access to the performance for organizers, educators, students, and the general public. Admission is free but requires advance registration. Mark your calendars and please share widely! Contact Dr. Miguel Levario (miguel.levario@ttu.edu) for more information and please feel free to suggest other partners and supporters we should contact and who may be interested in joining us! Kindest regards, The Langston Hughes Project Organizing Committee Posted:

2/16/2021



Originator:

Chris Smith



Email:

christopher.smith@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

