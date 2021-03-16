The Office of International Affairs will be hosting a Fulbright Scholar Program Workshop (via zoom) with the participation of Ms Sarah Causer – Outreach and Recruitment Specialist, Fulbright Institute of International Education (IIE) on March 17th, 2021- 12:00pm to 1:30pm.

The workshop will cover:

Opportunities for teaching, research, and flexible initiatives in more than 140 countries

Tips on how to design a competitive application, including how to make contacts abroad and choosing the right country and award for you.

Interested faculty and professionals are encouraged to register at: https://apply.iie.org/register/TexasTech