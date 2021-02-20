Join the Sentient Nuts for our first IMPROV JAM of 2021! We'll be celebrating on Saturday, February 20th @ 4:00 - 5:30 PM Central Time!





Now wait, this isn't just a show - YOU get to join us, perform, and do improv right alongside our Sentient Nuts team members. All on Zoom, from the comfort of your couch, snacks optional. Win-win, right?





No RSVP required.





A little before 4:00 PM on the 20th, please enter the Zoom ID info below and you will be admitted to our "Zoom theater lobby". We will then add you to the event. We Nuts, including some old and some new friends, can't wait to see you there!





Zoom Meeting ID: 962 0238 8167

Passcode: 0m4iTe





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.