The Italian Program at Texas Tech University presents An Encounter with Italian Filmmaker Matteo Vicino February 22, 2021, 1:00 -- 2:00 PM Central Time: https://zoom.us/j/97472578418?pwd=ZlNvK2RsdC9wclJTVWRKdlEvZ1NzQT09 Matteo Vicino is an award-winning Italian filmmaker and is one of the most promising voices in Italian filmmaking. He has written and directed Lovers (2017), Outing: Fidanzati per sbaglio [Outing: Accidentally Engaged] (2013), and Young Europe (2012). Matteo Vicino lives and works in Bologna, Italy. Lovers, Vicino’s third film, won the Lisbon International Film Festival 2017 (Best Feature Film), and was also nominated for Best Feature Film in the Crystal Palace London International Film Festival. In 2017, it was also presented at the Scottsdale International Film Festival, the Valley International Film Festival, the Buffalo International Film Festival, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, and the Silicon Valley International Film Festival. Lovers is available in the US through Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video. Posted:

