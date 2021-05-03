Please join the Rawls College of Business for our Spring 2021 Buesseler Lecture Series. This semester we will be featuring Dr. Uché Blackstock, Mobilizing For Health Equity. This event will be hosted virtual via Zoom. Please click on the link to RSVP for the event and Zoom link info. REGISTER HERE.

Dr. Uché Blackstock is a thought leader and sought-after speaker on bias and racism in health care. She is the Founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, which partners with healthcare organizations to eradicate racial health inequities, through keynote talks, trainings and consulting services.

In 2019, Dr. Blackstock was recognized by Forbes magazine as one of “10 Diversity and Inclusion Trailblazers You Need to Get Familiar With”. In 2020, she was one of thirty-one inaugural leaders awarded an unrestricted grant for her advocacy work from the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund.

Dr. Blackstock’s writing has been featured in the Chicago Tribune, Scientific American, the Washington Post and STAT News for the Boston Globe. Since June 2020, she has been a Yahoo News Medical Contributor and appears regularly on cable and broadcast news programming to amplify the message around racial health inequities.

She is a former Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and the former Faculty Director for Recruitment, Retention and Inclusion in the Office of Diversity Affairs at NYU School of Medicine. She left her faculty position at NYU School of Medicine in December 2019 after almost 10 years to focus on Advancing Health Equity.

Dr. Blackstock received both her undergraduate and medical degrees from Harvard University.