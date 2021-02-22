Want to learn fun new ways to organize? Monday, February 22nd, TECHniques Center Master Tutor Vitoria Ritter is going to be hosting an organization workshop! If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Elizabeth (elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu) with your name, TTU email address, and whether you want to attend in-person or virtually. There are limited in-person spots available, but we will also be hosting the workshop virtually. The event will begin with a learning opportunity about some different organization strategies from 2:30 - 3:15 pm, and then from 3:15 - 4:00 pm there will be a come and go question portion where you can try out the new things you learned! Please send any questions you may have to Elizabeth Hansen (elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu) or Victoria Ritter (victoria.ritter@ttu.edu). Posted:

Elizabeth Hansen



elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu



Student Disability Services



Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/22/2021



Weeks Hall / Virtually



