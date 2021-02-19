TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Comanche Southwest: History Lecture with Dr. Pekka Hämäläinen
We are pleased to announce the 36th Annual Charles L. Wood Lecture will take place virtually on Friday, February 19, at 5 pm.
This year's speaker is Pekka Hämäläinen, Rhodes Professor of American History at Oxford University, England. Dr. Hämäläinen is one of the most prominent historians of the American West; his book The Comanche Empire won the prestigious Bancroft Prize, which is awarded annually by Columbia University for distinguished works in American history. If you have interests in borderlands, empire, military history, or Native history, please consider attending.
Please use this link to join us via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96464549208
Posted:
2/17/2021

Originator:
Catharine Franklin

Email:
catharine.franklin@ttu.edu

Department:
History

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/19/2021

Location:
N/A

