Ambassador’s Faculty, Staff, and Students Panel Discussion

The TTU Office of International Affairs and the American Academy of Diplomacy is honored to host a dedicated virtual panel discussion for Texas Tech faculty, staff, and students on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. The discussion will feature perspectives of four distinguished former, high-ranking U.S. diplomats to discuss U.S. and foreign policy. This year's discussion will be "Foreign Perceptions of the US in the post COVID World: What is reality? What is myth? And does it matter?

Event Information

Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 3/2/2021



