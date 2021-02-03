Ambassador’s Faculty, Staff, and Students Panel Discussion
The TTU Office of International Affairs and the American Academy of Diplomacy is honored to host a dedicated virtual panel discussion for Texas Tech faculty, staff, and students on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.
The discussion will feature perspectives of four distinguished former, high-ranking U.S. diplomats to discuss U.S. and foreign policy.
This year’s discussion will be “Foreign Perceptions of the US in the post COVID World: What is reality? What is myth? And does it matter?
The audience can join the panel discussion via zoom, https://zoom.us/j/92130303107?pwd=Vkhhamh4UkNkenVSTzNoY1piYjREQT09