On Being an International Female Journalist - Wed. Feb. 24, 11:00-2:30
The College of Media & Communication will host a virtual symposium with international female journalists Adela Navarro Bello, general director of Zeta magazine in Tijuana, Mexico and Zeina Khodr senior international correspondent of Al-Jazeera English Television Channel in Beirut, Lebanon. CoMC graduate students will also present research they conducted on the topic for Dr. Leo Eko's international communication seminar in fall 2020. 

Co-sponsors for this event are the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication (HIHIC) and the Department of Journalism & Creative Media Industries (JCMI).


This event is free and open to the public, but registration in advance is required. Please contact gabriel.partida@ttu.edu for registration credentials.
2/19/2021

Kenton Wilkinson

kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

CoMC Dept of JEM

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 2/24/2021

via Zoom

