The College of Media & Communication will host a virtual symposium with international female journalists Adela Navarro Bello, general director of Zeta magazine in Tijuana, Mexico and Zeina Khodr senior international correspondent of Al-Jazeera English Television Channel in Beirut, Lebanon. CoMC graduate students will also present research they conducted on the topic for Dr. Leo Eko's international communication seminar in fall 2020.

Co-sponsors for this event are the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication ( HIHIC ) and the Department of Journalism & Creative Media Industries ( JCMI ).

More information is available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/events/internatl-female-jour-symposium

This event is free and open to the public, but registration in advance is required. Please contact gabriel.partida@ttu.edu for registration credentials. Posted:

2/19/2021



Originator:

Kenton Wilkinson



Email:

kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu



Department:

CoMC Dept of JEM



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 2/24/2021



Location:

via Zoom



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

