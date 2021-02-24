The College of Media & Communication will host a virtual symposium with international female journalists Adela Navarro Bello, general director of Zeta magazine in Tijuana, Mexico and Zeina Khodr senior international correspondent of Al-Jazeera English Television Channel in Beirut, Lebanon. CoMC graduate students will also present research they conducted on the topic for Dr. Leo Eko's international communication seminar in fall 2020.
Co-sponsors for this event are the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication (HIHIC
) and the Department of Journalism & Creative Media Industries (JCMI
).
This event is free and open to the public, but registration in advance is required. Please contact gabriel.partida@ttu.edu
for registration credentials.