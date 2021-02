TOSM staff will be restarting Cognos Production this Sunday, February 21st @ 10:00PM for standard maintenance. Downtime is expected to be one hour. During this time, Cognos reporting will be unavailable.

Posted:

2/18/2021



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





