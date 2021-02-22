The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These 2-hr courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses this week will be held via Zoom.

ShortCourses offered this week:

SAS Enterprise Guide II —2/22/2021 @ 2:00PM

Dreamweaver —2/23/2021 @ 2:00PM

SPSS I —2/23/2021 @ 4:00PM

SPSS II —2/24/2021 @ 2:00PM

Outlook —2/25/2021 @ 10:00AM

Access—2/25/2021 @ 2:00PM

For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.