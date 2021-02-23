TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Virtual Science by the Glass - "Oil: An American Genesis Story"

The TTU Climate Center will host virtual Science by the Glass Tuesday with Dr. Ken Baake for his talk titled "Oil: An American Genesis Story."


Virtual Science by the Glass will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 5PM - 6PM CST. The talk will be followed by an interactive Q&A session. Join us here! 


Dr. Ken Baake is an associate professor of English at Texas Tech. His research considers the ways in which we use stories to understand science - including policy. Check out his bio here. 


Visit our Eventbrite page for more information. 


We hope to see you there!


Posted:
2/19/2021

Originator:
Randilyn Saenz

Email:
randilyn.saenz@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2021

Location:
Zoom

