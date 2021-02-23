The TTU Climate Center will host virtual Science by the Glass Tuesday with Dr. Ken Baake for his talk titled "Oil: An American Genesis Story."

Virtual Science by the Glass will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 5PM - 6PM CST. The talk will be followed by an interactive Q&A session. Join us here!

Dr. Ken Baake is an associate professor of English at Texas Tech. His research considers the ways in which we use stories to understand science - including policy. Check out his bio here.

