Courses: ENGL 2351 (Intro to Creative Writing) May 13-June 10 Course fee: Only $4115 for 4 weeks! Scholarships available! Included: Housing in Rome Classroom/Facility Fee Orientation Survival Italian language class Day trip to Spoleto Day trip to Gubbio Guided tour of the Roman Forum Guided tour of the Coliseum Guided tour of the Vatican Numerous walking tours of the city to view churches, architecture, art, culture, etc. Group Meals Some weekends free to travel on your own to other cities (at your own expense) in Italy like Florence, Siena, Perugia, or Venice, or to other cities in Europe. Airfare and tuition not included. Contact us for more info! john.poch@ttu.edu Get started HERE Posted:

