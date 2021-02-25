Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr. will speak for the African American Lecture Series as part of TTU's Black History Month's celebration. Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton. He frequently appears in the media as a columnist for TIME Magazine and as an MSNBC contributor on programs such as Morning Joe and Deadline Whitehouse with Nicolle Wallace. He regularly appears on Meet the Press on Sundays. Dr. Glaude also hosts Princeton's AAS podcast, a conversation addressing the field of African American Studies and the Black experience in the 21st century.

The event will be held virtually via Zoom Webinar. To register click here.

For more information contact email diversity@ttu.edu or call 806-742-7025