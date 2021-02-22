TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Submissions for the Women's and Gender Studies Annual Conference are open!
The Women's and Gender Studies Annual Conference takes place April 23, 2021. Submissions for proposals are open and due March 5th, 2021. This is an amazing opportunity for networking, to showcase your work, and add to your resume!
Posted:
2/22/2021

Originator:
Stephanie Michaud

Email:
Stephanie.Michaud@ttu.edu

Department: N/A
N/A


