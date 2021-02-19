We are a Student Veterans of America chapter, that advocates for Veterans Affairs here at Texas Tech. We are interested in recruiting military veterans, active service members, and dependents who are looking to connect with individuals who understand what it means to be a “Student Veteran.” We complete service projects, host different events, and provide comradery to veterans and dependents from all walks of life. If you’re interested in connecting with other military veterans on campus, please contact the Chapter President Nicholas “Frosty” Frausto @ nicholas.frausto@ttu.edu , or veteransassociation_ttu@outlook.com .

2/19/2021



Nicholas Frausto



Nicholas.Frausto@ttu.edu



Military and Veteran Programs





Student Organization

