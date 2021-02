Click the Zoom link below to join the LMSA+ General Meeting, where all pre-health majors, pre-med, and nursing majors are welcome to join our mission in serving the Latinx community. Email lmsaundergrad@gmail.com for questions or concerns!

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84389086742?pwd=eEpGU0xYTVEwUzVvZ25ZUTdYMFRaUT09

Meeting ID: 843 8908 6742 Passcode: 3MDf25

2/22/2021



Briana Lacy



briana.lacy@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2021



Zoom!



