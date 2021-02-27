|
Texas Tech University Army ROTC offers 2-4 year scholarship for students interested in commissioning as an Army Officer upon graduation. To qualify you must be a US citizen, 2.5 GPA, pass the Army Physical Fitness Test, interview and receive a qualifying medical physical. For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or george.hampton@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
2/26/2021
Originator:
George Hampton
Email:
george.hampton@ttu.edu
Department:
Military Science
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 2/27/2021
Location:
Texas Tech University Army ROTC
Categories