TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Summer Training-$5,000 Army ROTC Basic Camp Bonus
Attend the Army ROTC Basic Camp and receive a $5,000 bonus for attending once contracted. To qualify you must be a US citizen in good standing with the university. Have fun, learn leadership skills for the summer and get paid for it. For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email george.hampton@ttu.edu.
Posted:
2/26/2021

Originator:
George Hampton

Email:
george.hampton@ttu.edu

Department:
Military Science

Event Information
Time: 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 2/27/2021

Location:
Texas Tech University Army ROTC

Categories