|
Attend the Army ROTC Basic Camp and receive a $5,000 bonus for attending once contracted. To qualify you must be a US citizen in good standing with the university. Have fun, learn leadership skills for the summer and get paid for it. For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email george.hampton@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
2/26/2021
Originator:
George Hampton
Email:
george.hampton@ttu.edu
Department:
Military Science
Event Information
Time: 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 2/27/2021
Location:
Texas Tech University Army ROTC
Categories