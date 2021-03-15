Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance (WEA). Sgamma will discuss “Defending the Right to Lease and Develop Federal Western Lands.”





WEA engages in public affairs, federal legislative, public lands, environmental, and regulatory issues on behalf of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the Rocky Mountain region.





Before becoming WEA’s president in December 2016, Sgamma worked for 10 years as the vice president for government and public affairs. She has testified before several Congressional Committees on energy and environment topics, and is regularly quoted on western issues in national, international and regional media including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, BBC, Fox News, NPR, E&E News, National Journal, and Denver Post.





Prior to joining WEA, she spent eleven years in the Information Technology sector, including establishing the European consulting practice and a German subsidiary for a software company; and three years as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army.





Sgamma holds a B.S. in Political Science/Defense and Arms Control Studies from MIT and an M.S. in Information Technology from Virginia Tech.





