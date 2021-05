The Spring Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus. All Spring Learning Series will be done via Zoom.

Personal Financial Planning by Dr. John Salter May 6th from 1:15pm-2:30pm

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Spring Learning Series" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu Posted:

5/3/2021



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental