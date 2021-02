Wednesday: Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with fries or tots and a 24oz drink $8.49

Thursday: Smoked Coulotte (sirloin steak) sandwich with fries or tots and a 24oz drink $8.99

Friday: Bacon Cheeseburger with fries or tots and a 24oz drink $8.99



Don’t forget we can cater any event on campus or off campus. We can do lunch boxes for a faculty meeting or just an office lunch day. Let us know how we can serve you.







Posted:

2/24/2021



Originator:

Adrian Rodriguez



Email:

redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





Categories

Departmental