BLOWN YOUTH by Dipika Guha directed by Leah Johnson February 25-28, 2021 Virtual curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Inspired by Shakespeare and set in those hazy post-college years, Blown Youth examines what happens to the universe when a woman is at its center.

Tickets for Blown Youth are $5 plus a $2.95 service charge. For tickets and information, visit the School of Theatre & Dance website Posted:

2/26/2021



Originator:

Cory Norman



Email:

cory.norman@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance





