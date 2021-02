Meet us outside of the SUB and library to pick up a RISE mug with mug cake and recipe book at 12:45 PM tomorrow! We'll have 25 available, so plan to come by early to get yours. We'll see you then!

Posted:

2/24/2021



Originator:

Esmeralda Aguilera



Email:

Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 2/25/2021



Location:

Between the Library and the SUB



