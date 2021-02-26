Back by popular demand SGA presents to you the Legends Panel! This Wellness Day take some time to fill your heart with some chicken soup for the soul. This will be a candid virtual conversation with three phenomenal women that will discuss their test-and-trials of life, how they were able to overcome them, and their thoughts about living a fulfilling life - unapologetically.

Our Special Guest are: Ms. Judith C. Johnson M.S.Ed . (Civil Rights Activist, former Staff Assistant & Confidante to Mrs. Coretta Scott King )

Ms. Billie Caviel (owned and operated the first Black pharmacy in Lubbock)

Ms. Rose Wilson (Long time Lubbock Civic Leader , former President of NAACP and business owner) To register please visit here . Join us for a soulful lunch you don't want to miss!

2/26/2021



Charles Ramey



charles.ramey@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/26/2021



https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BP9CMr8jSOeywDiUbFfvtg



Student Organization

