Support from a new micro-grant initiative from the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts will provide an opportunity for the public to participate in a wonderful trio of guest artist virtual lectures over the next couple of weeks. Waeli Wang, professor at the University of Kansas; Janessa Clark of Janessa Clark Dance in Brooklyn, NY; and Ashton Waldron of Rutgers University will present lectures on March 2nd, 4th, and 9th from 2:00-3:20 pm. Please email Associate Professor of Dance Ali Duffy (ali.duffy@ttu.edu) for a Zoom link to any/all of the lectures.

2/25/2021



Ali Duffy



ali.duffy@ttu.edu



Department of Theatre and Dance





