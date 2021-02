Scholarships are one of the best ways for student to pay for college. If you are a US citizen, have a 2.5 GPA, can pass a fitness assessment test and medical physical you qualify. The scholarship covers 2-4 year tuition and fees or room and board, $1,200 book allowance and $420.00 monthly stipend.





For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email george.hampton@ttu.edu