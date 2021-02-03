TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Don't miss it! Fulbright U.S. Student Program - Funding to go abroad!
Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:
  • round-trip transportation
  • monthly room and board stipend
  • health coverage 
All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.* 

Join us today at 1:00 PM to receive guidance and advice on the application process. Email us at pesa@ttu.edu to register.

  
For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu. 
Posted:
3/2/2021

Originator:
WENDOLI L Flores

Email:
wendoli.flores@ttu.edu

Department:
Honors College

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/2/2021

Location:
Online

Categories