Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:
All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*
- round-trip transportation
- monthly room and board stipend
- health coverage
Join us today at 1:00 PM to receive guidance and advice on the application process. Email us at pesa@ttu.edu
to register.
Posted:
3/2/2021
Originator:
WENDOLI L Flores
Email:
wendoli.flores@ttu.edu
Department:
Honors College
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/2/2021
Location:
Online
