As hate crime and systemic racism against African Americans, Asian Americans, and other racial minorities have increased dramatically around the nation in the past four years, the TTU Asian Studies Program and the TTU Chinese Faculty and Staff Association are happy to co-organize a speaker series on Asian American History and Culture. The series is funded by the TTU Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (with a little additional support from the TTU Humanities Center). If interested, please register here.

Our first lecture, “A New Cold War? Chinese American Scientists and US-China Relations: Then and Now,” will be delivered by Dr. Zuoyue Wang on Zoom on Saturday, March 6th at 5:00 p.m. (CST). Dr. Wang is a professor of history at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona. The following is his bio-info.

Dr. Zuoyue Wang is a professor of history at the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, specializing in science, technology, and politics in the U.S., China, and transnational contexts. Born in China and originally trained in physics, he received his PhD from UC Santa Barbara and published In Sputnik’s Shadow: The President’s Science Advisory Committee and Cold War America (Rutgers University Press 2008). He is currently working on the history of Chinese American scientists and engineers and US-China scientific relations, for which he received a grant from the National Science Foundation in 2010-2014. He was elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in 2019.