Have You Taken or Are You Currently Taking a Women & Gender Studies Class?
Texas Tech's University's Women's & Gender Studies Honor Society, Iota, Iota, Iota, is a national academic and service-based honor society. Triota strives to maintain feminist values central to women's studies, as well as encourage excellence in academics, women and gender studies, and fellowship between members. 

To apply you just need to have taken one, or currently be taking, a WGS course to become a part of this amazing organization! Below is the direct link attached:https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/triota_gamma_nu.php

If you have any inquiries you can always email the Triota Gamma Nu email at techtriota@gmail.com

