Good morning,
Texas Tech's University's Women's & Gender Studies Honor Society, Iota, Iota, Iota, is a national academic and service-based honor society. Triota strives to maintain feminist values central to women's studies, as well as encourage excellence in academics, women and gender studies, and fellowship between members.
If you have any inquiries you can always email the Triota Gamma Nu email at techtriota@gmail.com
Best,
Iota Iota Iota
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.