Good morning,





Texas Tech's University's Women's & Gender Studies Honor Society, Iota, Iota, Iota, is a national academic and service-based honor society. Triota strives to maintain feminist values central to women's studies, as well as encourage excellence in academics, women and gender studies, and fellowship between members.





become a part of this amazing organization! Below is the direct link attached: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/triota_gamma_nu.php To apply you just need to have taken one, or currently be taking, a WGS course to





If you have any inquiries you can always email the Triota Gamma Nu email at techtriota@gmail.com





Best,

Iota Iota Iota





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.