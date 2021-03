Mentor Tech and the Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion will be hosting The CultureXChange: Culture, Food, & Nutrition. You'll get the chance to learn how to eat healthily while eating your and/or other cultural foods from Esosa Osagiede, MPH, RDN, LD. Feel free to take notes and ask questions. Use the link below to register. Hope to see you there!

https://bit.ly/2LreISw

Posted:

3/2/2021



Originator:

Dominique Eatmon



Email:

dominique.i.eatmon@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/4/2021



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental