The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication is pleased to announce the 6th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium to be held via Zoom on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The symposium will feature work by Texas Tech faculty, staff, and graduate students, including a panel and discussion focused on COVID-19's impacts on Hispanic/Latinx populations and issues.

Please submit your proposal or finished work via email to gabriel.partida@ttu.edu by March 19, 2021.