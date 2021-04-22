The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication is pleased to announce the 6th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium to be held via Zoom on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The symposium will feature work by Texas Tech faculty, staff, and graduate students, including a panel and discussion focused on COVID-19's impacts on Hispanic/Latinx populations and issues.
Please submit your proposal or finished work via email to gabriel.partida@ttu.edu by March 19, 2021.
We invite proposals and completed work for panel sessions, workshops, and presentations on themes related to Hispanic/Latinx populations, issues, etc. Please submit a title and a 250-word abstract of the panel, workshop, or paper you would like to present. It may be current research or creative work which you have conducted within the past two years, whether published or not. International and intercultural projects are welcome so long as they are connected to U.S. Hispanic/Latinx issues. Collaborative work is welcome.