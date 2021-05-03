Dr. Tiffany Gonzelez is currently the Bonquois Postdoctoral Fellow in Woman’s History at Tulane University’s Newcomb Institute, and an alumna of Texas Tech’s History department. She is the winner of numerous awards and fellowships, including ones granted by the Organization of American Historians, the Western Historical Association, and the American Association of University Women. Her book in process traces the history of Chicanas in politics, mapping the impact Texan Chicanas have made on local, state, and electoral party politics.

It tells the story of the earliest Chicana/Latina politicians elected to office, the National Women's Political Caucus, and the international feminist movement since in the 1970s.

She is also collaborating with Newcomb’s Digital Research Internship Scrum team to launch a digital site titled, “Changing Representation: Tracing Latina Involvement in American Politics,” which maps the history of Latina politicians and government workers in the United States.





Register for this event: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUodOiqqTwuHtD8vSwA0ZVI4Ks6_yKcDT82