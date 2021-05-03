The Humanities Center and the Office of Research and Innovation (OR&I) are pleased to offer funding for interdisciplinary Working Groups to support innovative thinking and a trans-disciplinary research culture at Texas Tech University. As we recognize that strong work and effective collaboration often takes time and sustained debate, the Humanities Center and OR&I will fund groups to investigate a subject of common concern over three years of activity. Members should comprise a core group of tenured and/or tenure-track faculty, representing multiple disciplines; the broader group may also include post-docs, graduate students, and other qualified researchers (at least two-thirds of the group must be tenured or tenure-track faculty).
Working groups can request up to a total of $7,500 to be distributed over the course of three years. Applicants should indicate in a budget how the funds will be spent each year.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 3, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST.
For more information, click here
.