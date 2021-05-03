The Humanities Center and the Office of Research and Innovation (OR&I) are pleased to offer funding for interdisciplinary Working Groups to support innovative thinking and a trans-disciplinary research culture at Texas Tech University. As we recognize that strong work and effective collaboration often takes time and sustained debate, the Humanities Center and OR&I will fund groups to investigate a subject of common concern over three years of activity. Members should comprise a core group of tenured and/or tenure-track faculty, representing multiple disciplines; the broader group may also include post-docs, graduate students, and other qualified researchers (at least two-thirds of the group must be tenured or tenure-track faculty).

Working groups can request up to a total of $7,500 to be distributed over the course of three years. Applicants should indicate in a budget how the funds will be spent each year.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 3, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST. For more information, click For more information, click here

Questions may be sent to Dr. Michael Borshuk or Dr. Abigail Swingen Posted:

3/5/2021



Originator:

Moriah Herrera



Email:

moriah.a.gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research





Categories

Research

Faculty/Staff Organization

