Join us for Raider Awakening 63: Hope Endures





Raider Awakening is a retreat by college students for college students. The actual retreat revolves around a small group oriented environment, which provides retreaters with a family atmosphere. Like many spiritual retreats, much time is spent listening to different themed talks and discussing personal reflections. All students are welcome to this Catholic retreat. At Raider Awakening the sacraments are readily available.





This year's retreat will be held March 12-14 at the John Saleh Catholic Student Center in Lubbock, TX.





To sign up to attend the retreat go to https://raidercatholic.org/ra and follow the retreater sign up link on the page to save your spot. The cost of the retreat is $45 for retreaters. Scholarships are available to cover this cost.





Contact raiderawakening@raidercatholic.org with any questions. Texas Tech Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions will be enforced.





"For in hope we were saved. Now hope that sees for itself is not hope. For who hopes for what one sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait with endurance. May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit." Romans 8:24-25,15:13





Sponsored by the Catholic Student Association, a registered student organization.