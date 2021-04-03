The Archaeological Institute of America, Lubbock Society, is proud to present a Zoom Lecture by Allison Mickel , Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Lehigh University entitled: The Cost of Invisible Labor in Archaeology.

Communities living on and around archaeological sites have, for centuries, provided much of the manual labor necessary for archaeological excavations to proceed. This is particularly true in the Middle East, but is a tradition in other regions as well--Central and South America, notably, as well as sub-Saharan Africa. In this talk Dr. Mickel will discuss how historical and ethnographic research reveals the long-term effects of this legacy, on both the communities involved and on archaeological research itself.

Alison Mickel is an Assistant Professor of Anthropology in the Department of Sociology & Anthropology, and a core faculty member in both Global Studies and the Center for Global Islamic Studies. She received her PhD in anthropology from Stanford University in 2016 and her BA from The College of William and Mary in 2011.



Please email christopher.witmore@ttu.edu for Zoom details.

3/3/2021



Originator:

Chris Witmore



Email:

christopher.witmore@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 3/4/2021



Location:

Virtual lecture.



