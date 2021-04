NEW Coffee Break on Conflict Management via Zoom

Calling all faculty and staff...

Conflicts at work, at home or in life got you down? Join us for this two-part coffee break as we unpack ways to deal with conflict constructively.

Conflict Management Part 1: Tuesday, April 20th from 2-2:30pm Conflict Management Part 2: Tuesday, April 27th from 2-2:30pm

Both sessions will be held via Zoom.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu Posted:

4/5/2021



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization