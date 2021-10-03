Join First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs for an exciting conversation with Dr. Kristin Hutchins, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, where she shares her first-generation story! Register for the Zoom conversation here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYoc-Cgrz4iHdDTMy3v0G8BI5GOUnxMxGz0 Posted:

Shruti Nelson



Shruti.Nelson@ttu.edu



First Generation Programs



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/10/2021



Virtual



