TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Dr. Holly Guise to Speak on Native American Women's Activism
Holly Miowak Guise (Iñupiaq) is an Assistant Professor in History at the University of New Mexico. Her manuscript in progress, “World War II and the First Peoples of the Last Frontier: Alaska Native Voices and Wartime Alaska” focuses on gender, Unangan (Aleut) relocation and internment camps, Native activism/resistance, and Indigenous military service during the war. Her research methods bridge together archives, tribal archives, community-based research, and oral histories with Alaska Native elders and veterans. 

The event is free and open to the public via Zoom, though registration is required: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gRQOt4K-TV6iEZbmUQK2Fg
Posted:
3/4/2021

Originator:
Emily Skidmore

Email:
emily.skidmore@ttu.edu

Department:
History

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/10/2021

Location:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gRQOt4K-TV6iEZbmUQK2Fg

Categories