Are you a graduate student needing more support? The Student Counseling Center is offering a virtual Graduate Student Support Group on Thursdays from 2:00-3:30pm. This group is to provide a safe place for graduate students to discuss concerns related to academics and stress, as well as a variety of other concerns. If interested, please contact Nancy Robinson (Nancy.robinson@ttu.edu) or Molly Moore (mollymoo@ttu.edu) to learn more about group!