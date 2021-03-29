TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Entrepreneurial Keynote Speaker Virtual Event!
Join us virtually to hear how Jan Bednar's journey has taken hold well: ShipMonk has hit major revenue milestones, growing from $130,000 in 2014 to over $145M in sales in 2020. This trajectory was achieved despite being entirely bootstrapped.


The keynote luncheon is a part of the Discoveries to Impact Conference (DTI) from March 29th-31st, 2021.   All events during the DTI Conference are FREE and open to the public.  Click here to see full conference schedule and to learn more about Jan Bednar. 
 

Date: Monday, March 29th, 2021 
Time: 11:45am-1:00pm
Location:  Virtual via Zoom
(Zoom information will be sent a week before the start of the conference) 
Location:
Zoom

