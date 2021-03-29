Join us virtually to hear how Jan Bednar's journey has taken hold well: ShipMonk has hit major revenue milestones, growing from $130,000 in 2014 to over $145M in sales in 2020. This trajectory was achieved despite being entirely bootstrapped.



The keynote luncheon is a part of the Discoveries to Impact Conference (DTI) from March 29th-31st, 2021. All events during the DTI Conference are FREE and open to the public. Click here to see full conference schedule and to learn more about Jan Bednar.

