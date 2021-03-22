Discoveries to Impact Week

March 29th-31st- 2021, Register Today!

The Texas Tech University Innovation Hub (The Hub) the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TruE), the Office of Outreach and Engagement, and The Center for the Integration of Stem Education and Research (CISER) invite you to “Discoveries to Impact" Week, A Celebration of Research, Engagement, Innovation, and Startups! Programs and activities throughout the week will highlight and demonstrate the wide range of research, innovation, and engagement occurring at Texas Tech University.

The events showcase research that improves the quality and sustainability of life, supports technology transfer, and sparks innovations that affect communities and society in profound ways. Presenters include Texas Tech faculty, staff, students, and community partners as well as nationally renowned keynote speakers.

Register at here.